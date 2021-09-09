Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Turn Explorers In The 'lovely, Dark & Deep' Woods; See Pic

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are hands down one of the most adored Bollywood couples, keeping fans in awe of their relationship through frequent social media updates. The couple has embarked on a fun-filled trip on the occasion of Rajput's 27th birthday on September 7, photos from which are the latest addition to their respective social media feeds. The actor wished the 'centre of his world' with a set of adorable photos of the duo.

Now, Shahid and Mira have gone trekking in their adventurous trip, delving into the 'lovely, dark and deep' woods. Mira took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, September 9, sharing an adorable photo of the duo geared in their sports shoes, track bags and puff jackets as they enjoy their time in the mountains.

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor enjoy their time in the woods

The duo tied the know in July 2015 and have been each others' rock-solid support since. In her latest upload, Mira can be seen with a stick in a hand, all decked up for their trekking with husband Shahid wrapping his arms around her. She captioned it,"The woods are lovely, dark and deep 🌲🍃". Take a look.

As soon as she uploaded the photo, fans showered the couple with love. Barraging her comments section with several hearts and heart-eye emojis, one user wrote," Stopping by Woods in the snow evening", while another commented," Folklore vibes".

Shahid also uploaded heartwarming pictures of the duo to mark Mira's 26th birthday recently. He can be seen lovingly embracing his wife as he appreciated their bond of sticking by each other in thick and thin times. ''Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day, we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday.'', he wrote.

More about Shahid and Mira's relationship

The duo, which is into the sixth year of their marriage, is parents to baby girl Misha and son Zain. Their wedding was nothing short of a Bollywood love story, and since then, Mira has proven to be solid support throughout the actor's successes and failures in the industry. The duo's marriage ceremony was attended by many notable personalities from the film industry.

On the work front, the Haider star is set to make his web series debut soon alongside Raashii Khanna. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the upcoming film Jersey. It will be a sports drama which will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The movie is a Hindi remake of a 2019 Telugu flick with the same title.

(IMAGE: mira.kapoor/ INSTA)