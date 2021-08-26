Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Daughter Misha Turns 5, Latter Pens Sweet Note; See Post

Celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha has turned five on Thursday, 26 August 2021. On the special occasion, Mira Rajput has taken to her Instagram handle and penned a special note. She said that she and Shahid's life began to 'play technicolour' when Misha was born. She also dropped a multi-colour cake's picture that she brought for her birthday.

Shahid and Mira's daughter Misha turns 5

Taking to her Instagram's story, Mira Rajput penned a special note on Misha's birthday. She dropped a picture of a rainbow coloured cake and her sweet wish for her daughter. She wrote, "Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha. Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and the rainbows. You are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord's grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma and Papa," she concluded.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in the year 2015. Their daughter, Misha was born a year later. The star couple welcomed their second child, son Zain in the year 2018. Misha and Zain were often a site on the couple's social media handles. However, they have stopped doing it now.

In an interview with PTI, the Padmaavat actor had said, "If I don’t post the pictures of Misha, somebody will click her and that is my reality. I wish I could draw a line... I would have drawn it long back. People should draw a line.” The actor added, "Children when they are in natural spaces they should not be made so conscious of themselves. It is part of my job and I know what comes with it. I am doing my best to find comfort with it."

Take a look at Shahid and Mira's posts featuring Misha and Zain

Earlier on August 5, Mira had dropped a pre-birthday post for her daughter. She shared a picture of her snuggling Misha. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Let me love you a little more before you’re not so little anymore On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep... And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet."

