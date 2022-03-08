It is a time of celebration for Shahid Kapoor's family as his sister Sanah Kapur recently tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa. Just days after the close-knit nuptial, the newlywed couple appears to have hosted a dinner party for their family members. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur were all in attendance at the close-knit get-together.

Kapoor family beams with joy

On Tuesday, March 8, it was actor Seema Bhargava Pahwa who took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of the dinner party. In the picture shared by her, the newlywed couple Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa can be seen beaming with tremendous joy as they pose with their in-laws. In another photo, the duo shares a contagious smile as they are accompanied by Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

While Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in a white formal shirt, on the other hand, Mira dazzles in a gorgeous floral saree. Speaking of the newlyweds, Mayank Pahwa suited up in a black crisp tuxedo for the celebration. Meanwhile, Sanah Kapur opted for a breezy white dress. Going by the photo it seems that the family members had a gala time together at their recent reunion. While sharing the photos online, Seema Bhargava Pahwa hailed all the family members as 'friends forever.' Take a look at the pictures below:

This comes just days after Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a rare photo with son Zain Kapoor from Sanah's wedding day. In the picture shared by him, Shahid Kapoor warmly hugged his little munchkin in the adorable snap. While the Jersey star wore a black traditional Kurta, following the footsteps of his father, little Zain looked cute in similar ethnic wear. While sharing the picture, Shahid penned an emotional note for Zain Kapoor that read, "You have my heart and you know it."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Kabir Singh. He is now gearing up for the release of his sports drama flick, Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. The movie will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@seemabhargavapahwa