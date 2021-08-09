Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's Under-construction Home: Mira Shares Her New Balcony View

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are building a new home and are currently in between choosing some tiles and accessories for it. The couple, who lives in their Juhu home with a sea view, are now moving towards a view of Bandra-Worli Sealink. As the couple recently visited their under-constructed home, Mira Rajput gave a glimpse of the living room via her Instagram handle.

Seal peak into Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's under-construction home

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share a few glimpses of her and Shahid Kapoor's visit to their new house, which is currently under construction. In the video, Mira was stepping down the stairs of their duplex, which opened to their living room. Some templates of tiles were lying on the living room's floor, which hinted at the position of their house's construction. A few items of construction were also stacked in a corner of the room. Mira then moved towards the huge balcony in the room, which had a view of the Bandra-Worli Sealink. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor bought the duplex home in 2018. The new house is situated on the 42nd and 43rd floors in Three Sixty West. The actor paid a whopping price of Rs 56 crores for the duplex.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's current home

Shahid and Mira's current home is situated next to the Juhu beach and has a serene view of the Arabian sea. The actor purchased the house for approx Rs 30 crore. It also has a patio which is often seen in Mira Rajput Kapoor's stories and posts. Last month, Mira Rajput shared a photo on Instagram, in which she was enjoying a sunset on her balcony. in the photo, Mira was seen wearing a tropical print jumpsuit. In the background, the Arabian sea was visible. The photo's caption read, "Even the sun sets in paradise 🌅."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor met in an arranged setting by their parents. The couple tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in August 2016. In September 2018, the coupled welcomed their son Zain. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his digital debut directed by Raj and DK. His film Jersey is also all set to hit the theatres in November 2021.

(Image Credit: PTI)

