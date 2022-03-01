Shahid Kapoor And Wife Mira Rajput Welcome New Luxury Car, Netizens React As Pics Go Viral

Shahid Kapoor turned another year older recently, and his birthday celebrations, the presence of stars at the party, and messages from celebrities were the talk of B-Town. With the new year, it seems the actor has also welcomed a new car.

The Kabir Singh star, along with wife Mira Rajput was clicked taking possession of the new car, as per the paparazzi. The visuals of the luxury car left netizens stunned.

Shahid Kapor & Mira Rajput welcome their new luxury car

Shahid was dressed in casual wear, a grey T-shirt and black track pants and wore sunglasses and a mask as he was clicked on the streets of Juhu. Mira was seen in a white top and grey track pants and was clicked talking on the phone at the venue.

Images of their black Mercedes car too surfaced and went viral.

Right from congratulations, comments like 'beautiful car' and fire emojis, there are different kinds of reactions to the post. One wrote that the car was priced at Rs 1.5 crore and another even claimed that they had got the car before its launch a few days later.

Shahid Kapoor celebrates birthday with friends and family

There were heartwarming messages from Mira Rajput, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter, and stars like Kiara Advani for Shahid Kapoor's birthday. The 41-year-old also held a birthday bash where family and film stars were present.

A highlight of the gathering was rumoured couples Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani being spotted, apart from other celebrities like Mrunal Thakur and Kunal Kemmu. Ananya even bonded with Shahid and Mira, calling the former the 'bestest' and the latter as 'my gal.'

Shahid Kapoor on the professional front

Shahid Kapoor will come out of his COVID-19 imposed break of over two years, with his first release since one of the biggest hit of his career, Kabir Singh, in 2019. The movie, Jersey, is gearing up for release on April 14, 2022.

The actor has signed multiple other projects too. This includes a web series with Family Man creators Raj & DK, a film with Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar, and a full-fledged action film Bull.

