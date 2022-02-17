Shahid Kapoor 'back To Action' After Announcing 'Jersey' Release Date, Shares Workout Pic

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the fittest stars of the acting fraternity. Just one look at his lean physique gives fans a hint at the amount of dedication he puts in to maintain it. Now, on Thursday, February 17, the Jersey actor took to social media to declare he is 'back to action' in a photo that appears to be clicked right after his intense workout session.

Shahid Kapoor's chiselled physique

Flaunting his biceps, the Jab We Met star appears to be a perfect sun-kissed baby as the camera captures him. Donning a grey ganji, Shahid Kapoor intensely gazes at the camera while striking a pose. However, what steals the limelight is his 'messy hair don't care' look. While uploading the picture on Instagram, Kapoor coupled his photo with a quirky caption that reveals he is back to the grind in full action. He wrote, "Back to the bay and back to action. #bringiton." Check out the picture below:

As soon as the sun-kissed picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it quickly amassed a thunderous response from his followers. While one user called it a 'fire' look, another wrote, 'full power'. Meanwhile, many fans also gave a massive thumbs up to his muscular bicep. Take a look at the reactions below:

This comes just a day after, Shahid announced the release date of his upcoming sports drama flick, Jersey. While making the announcement Shahid wrote, "So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres!!"

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s. Despite everyone being sceptical about his ability, he single-handedly leads his team towards victory. Initially, the movie was scheduled to be released theatrically on December 31, 2021. However, amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, the theatrical release of the film was postponed. Now, after several delays, Jersey will finally hit the big screens on April 14, 2022.

(Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor)