Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Ishaan Khatter, Anushka Sharma, Samantha Share Heartfelt Wishes

Shahid Kapoor turned 42 today (February 25). On the special occasion, his brother Ishaan Khatter shared a funny, unseen photo along with a hilarious caption. Apart from him, many other celebrities including Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Sharma and Genelia D'Souza also wished the Farzi star.

Ishaan took to his social media and dropped a throwback photo. The Kapoor brothers could be seen standing under a tree, dressed in casual attires. While the Kabir Singh actor pointed towards the camera, Ishaan stood and smiled. The highlight of the photo was the Phonebhoot actor's long and curly hair and their casual attires.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ishaan wrote, "My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it’s all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor."

As soon Ishaan dropped the post, several celebrities took to his comments section and wished Shahid on his birthday. Sheeba Chadha wrote, "Only a little too adorable. Both!" Mukti Mohan penned, "Awwieeee HBD Shahid! Dannon Lacerda commented, "Ishaan, you are so cool like a Brazillian boy.

Ishaan Khatter's rumoured ex Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and penned a sweet note for Shahid Kapoor on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday Sash! Only smiles and sunshines for you this year."

Shahid's Chance Pe Dance co-star Genelia D'Souza dropped a photo from her wedding wherein she could be seen hugging the Jersey actor. She penned, "Happy birthday my dearest friend @shahidkapoor. Wishing you all the love and happiness always."

Anushka Sharma also wished the Kaminey actor.

The Family Man actor Samantha Ruth Parbhu shared a still of Shahid from his web series Farzi and wrote, "Still reeling from this performance Sunny. Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor."

Shahid Kapoor makes digital debut with Farzi

After almost spending two decades in the industry, Shahid Kapoor made his digital debut with Farzi. The series also stars South star Vijay Sethupathi along with Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora and Amol Palekar in key roles.