Shahid Kapoor Bowled Over By Construction Site Worker's Dance Moves; 'Talent Will Shine'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is an avid social media user. From giving a sneak peek into his adorable moments with his family to giving shoutouts to other artists for their work, Shahid Kapoor leaves no stones unturned in sharing every interesting update with his fans.

Recently, the Jersey actor seem to be impressed with a construction site worker's flawless dance moves as he took to his social media handle and reshared the video with his fans. Along with sharing the clip, Shahid also penned a heartfelt note while calling the worker's dancing skills 'brilliant.'

Shahid Kapoor impressed with the impeccable dance style of a construction worker

On Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor headed to his Twitter handle and reshared a fan page's video where a construction site worker is seen smoothly showcasing his dancing prowess to his fellow workers as he does some difficult moves. Impressed by his impeccable skills, Shahid Kapoor showered love on the video and was all praises for the individual. The actor wrote in the caption, "Too good. Talent will always shine. You can’t put it down. Brilliant. So inspiring."

Here, take a look at the post:

Too good. Talent will always shine. You can’t put it down. Brilliant. So inspiring. https://t.co/9L0gcjR7jf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 20, 2022

Shahid Kapoor grooves to Koi Mill Gala

Earlier, after returning from his all-boys Europe trip, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a fun throwback video. In the clip, Shahid can be seen grooving hilariously with a man on the song Koi Mil Gaya. The actor was seen donning a grey and black coloured t-shirt and shorts along with black shoes and shades. Sharing the post, Shahid captioned it as "Main to hil gaya !"

Here, take a look:

Shahid shares an unseen pic with his kids

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen photo with his kids. In the picture, Shahid is seen walking with his two kids Zain and Misha while holding their hands. To note, Shahid and the two little muchkin's faces are not visible in the picture. Sharing the post, Shahid penned a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "Moments we remember from our childhood that shaped us. And then we get to redo them as an adult. Sometimes we even get to fulfil our own dreams as a child. The child in us is always alive. Keep it well-nourished. At every stage in life."

Take a look:

Image: Facebook@Shahid Kapoor/ Twitter@Shahid Kapoor