Shahid Kapoor Celebrates 2 Years Of Kabir Singh With An Instagram Live Session With Fans

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle and held an Instagram live session where he managed to answer numerous questions asked by his fans. As one of his fans shared a video clip of his session, the actor was seen sharing a note of gratitude stating that he was thankful to everyone for making the most broken and flawed character his most successful film and added that it was the beauty of cinema. He even thanked everyone for all the love received for Kabir Singh. The actor also assured that he will be challenging himself so that he keeps surprising them.

When Shahid Kapoor was asked by one of his fans whether he had a hard time changing his look multiple times in the movie, he agreed to it and stated that he was playing an alcoholic. He had to smoke cigarettes and more and had to come home as a father to his kids. The Udta Punjab actor further shared that it was challenging for him to switch his physical appearance in the film as well as the headspace of the character and stressed the stereotype of how people tend to focus only on the physical look of the character. He stated that the difficult part was to get into the character’s heart and soul and try to understand the emotional quotient of the character and why they were doing something. He even added that getting into the head of a guy who was erratic, aggressive, violent and emotional was challenging. Speaking about his fitness in the movie, Shahid Kapoor also revealed that one could achieve it by getting a good fitness trainer and also stated that physical fitness was easy as it was a matter of proper planning.

