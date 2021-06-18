Shahid Kapoor Celebrates 5 Years Of Tommy Singh As 'Udta Punjab' Turns A Year Older

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, on Thursday evening, took to his verified social media handle and celebrated five years of his character Tommy Singh from Udta Punjab as the film turned a year older. Interestingly, Shahid shared a video, in which a few of his character's stills appeared. Later, the video displayed one of the official posters of the film featuring his co-stars, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

5 years of Udta Punjab

More about Udta Punjab

As mentioned earlier, Udta Punjab, a 2016 release, featured Shahid, Alia, Kareena and Diljit in the lead characters. The black comedy crime drama film was loosely based around the drug abuse by the youth population in Punjab. Shahid Kapoor as Tommy Singh played a character of a successful Punjabi musician, who is addicted to drugs.

The Abhishek Chaubey directorial had bagged four Filmfare awards that year, including Best Actress to Alia Bhatt and Critics Award for Best Actor to Shahid Kapoor. Interestingly, a trivia on the film's IMDb page reads that the Shahid Kapoor starrer ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification for its graphic depiction of drug abuse and explicit language. It added that the film received a total of 89 deletions, from the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification.

A look into Shahid Kapoor's upcoming films

On the work front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, released in 2019. Though the film was a BO hit, it bagged criticism for glorifying misogynistic approach and toxic masculinity. The film was a Hindi remake of a Telugu film, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

He will be next seen in Jersey, again a Hindi remake of a regional film. The actor wrapped up the shoot in December 2020. The actor announced the wrap with a picture and a brief note. While sharing it on his social media handle, he had written, "47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference".

He further added, "Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome".

