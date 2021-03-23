Shahid Kapoor Congratulates 'Jersey' On Winning Big, Says 'thanks For The Extra Pressure'

Indian actor Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama film, Jersey. The film is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The Telugu version of the film, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, recently won big at the 67th National Awards 2019. Jersey won the Best Feature Film award in Telugu while editor Naveen Nooli won an award for Best Editing for the same film. Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the entire team of the film. The Udta Punjab actor also humorously talked about the pressure he feels due to the original film winning National Awards in his caption. Kapoor shared the post with the caption, "Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure @gowtamnaidu @nameisnani @shraddhasrinath @sitharaentertsinments". Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Shahid Kapoor's post

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post for Jersey prompted a number of responses from doting fans. Fans of the original film also took to the comments section wishing the makers of the film their "congratulations" for their National Award wins. Other fans of the film left comments praising the film and talking about how much they loved it calling an "amazing movie" and the "best movie" and more. Eager fans of Shahid also took to the comments section to express their anticipation saying "cant wait to see you in this role", "my excitement level is on its peak" and more. Some fans simply left their 'good lucks' for the Padmaavat actor's upcoming film while others expressed their love for him assuring the actor that his film is going to be even "greater". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming projects

Directed by the same director, Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will see Shahid Kapoor playing the role of a cricketer who aims to play for the Indian team after leaving his cricketing career ten years ago. The role was played by Nani in the original film. Jersey is slated to release on November 5, 2021. Shahid Kapoor is also set to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video as the actor will reportedly be starring in Raj and DK's next untitled project. Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, popularly known as Raj and DK, have begun filming for their upcoming venture, which is said to be a thriller drama. Shahid even shared a post with the director duo recently which he captioned, "Sandwich!" as the actor can be seen standing in the middle.

