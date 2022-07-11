Shahid Kapoor Drops Comment As Mira Rajput Shows Off Her Makeup; Leaves Fans In Splits

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor left his fans in splits as he roasted his wife Mira Rajpur after the latter posted her picture of herself on her social media space. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rajput shared an adorable picture of herself, showing off her makeup skills, soon after which the Jersey actor didn't wait and poked fun at his wife, saying that she didn't even wait to leave the bathroom.

Shahid Kapoor roasts wife Mira Kapoor for her latest Insta post

In the picture shared by Mira on the photo-blogging site, she could be seen posing with a pouty face as she clicks a selfie of herself, flaunting her makeup skills. The 27-year-old captioned the post, "#nofilter makeup by me switched up products after years and I’m loving them! Let me know what you guys think," adding a red heart emoticon to her post.

The pic saw several reactions but one made by her husband Shahid took fans into splits. The Udta Punjab fame actor wrote, "She so happy she didn’t even wait to leave the bathroom." He also added a laughing emoticon to his comment.

Kapoor's comment on his wife's post leaves netizens in splits

Reacting to Shahid Kapoor's comment on his wife Mira's latest Instagram post, a fan wrote, "@mira.kapoor haha you both are so cute. Just like me and my husband. Stay blessed," another fan lauded Mira's makeup skills as he wrote, "Photo got a reddish saturation, otherwise I think you did a great job. :) and anyway, you are so pretty..", an Instagram user also wrote, "Love your makeup routine! Looks so good. Drop it on YouTube!!!!" and many fans dropped hearts to her post.

Mira and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015 and recently the couple celebrated seven years of marriage in Switzerland. Heading to her Instagram account, she posted some adorable pictures from her vacation and captioned it, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor." Shahid also shared a selfie and wrote, "7 down baby. Happy Anni you made it through 7 long hard years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND."

Image: Instagram/@ShahidKapoor/@Mira.kapoor