Shahid Kapoor Drops Two Reels Celebrating 2 Years Of Kabir Singh; Kunal Kemmu Reacts

Shahid Kapoor celebrated the two-year completion of Kabir Singh through a couple of reels posted on his social media handle. The actor who was heavily praised for his role in the film and gained massive popularity for his stunning portrayal of the character. Thus two years after the release of the film, Shahid Kapoor posted two-reel videos showing off his style and posing for the camera. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu commented on the reels writing something rather quirky. Fans too appreciated Shahid Kapoor for the success of the film and wrote how much they had enjoyed the film when it was first released.

Shahid Kapoor celebrates 2 Years of Kabir Singh

Taking to Instagram reels Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing a dark outfit and sported long hair along with his beard. The actor resembled his Kabir Singh look from two years ago and thus fans loved his style. The reel plays along to the signature tune of Kabir Singh as Shahid poses and shows off his style throughout the video. He also poses with a bike and thus fans seemed to love the reels posted by him. In the first reel, the actor simply turns and captions the reel writing that he is looking back at Kabir. Fans were quite pressed with this short reel and praised the actor for his style. In the second video, however, Shahid Kapoor was seen posing a lot more. He was seen flaunting his attire and also posing along with a superbike in the video which caught the attention of millions of fans. These two reels garnered over 2 million and 3 million news respectively.

It was the second reel posted by Shahid Kapoor that caught the attention of Kunal Kemmu. He jovially wrote that Shahid could kill half the people with his looks and the other half with his bike. Thus hinting at the bike that was used in the reel by the actor. The quirky comment was well received by the fans who also laughed away at the hilarious comment posted by him. A number of other fans also had interesting comments with some fans writing that Preeti wants to know his location. Therefore, fans seemed to enjoy the reels posted by Shahid Kapoor and showered them with immense love and appreciation. At the time of this writing, the reels posted by Shahid have crossed 3 lakh and 6 lakh likes respectively.

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

