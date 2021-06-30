Shahid Kapoor Enjoys The Sunset With 'Hawaaiyein' Song From 'Jab Harry Met Sejal': Watch

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself. In the video, the actor was seen looking out of the window and enjoying the view. Shahid used the song Hawaaiyein from the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal in the background.

Shahid Kapoor enjoys the sunset

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram recently featured a video of the actor looking out of the window with the sea and sunset in the background. The actor was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and a white coloured t-shirt. The actor used the song Hawaaiyein from the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal in his video. Shahid did not accompany the post with any caption.

Fans were all hearts for Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post as they left heart emoticons in the comment section

.

Shahid Kapoor shares a picture of Happiness

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of "Happiness". The picture was an animated picture of a large family sleeping together in a bed. The actor explained the picture and in his caption wrote "PICTURE OF HAPPINESS:

NAZIM HIKMAT. The great Turkish poet - once asked his friend Abidin Dino(Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS. He drew a picture of a whole family - cramped up on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still with a smile on each member's face!. Happiness is not the absence of sufferings but acceptance of sufferings…"

More about Shahid Kapoor in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the sports drama movie Jersey. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name, it also features actor Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead role alongside Shahid. The actor will play the role of Arjun Raichand, a thirty-six years old cricketer who stopped his cricketing career over ten years ago, now trying to play for the Indian team. The movie is scheduled for a Diwali release on 5th November 2021. Shahid shared a picture of himself from the movie and wrote "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021.The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This one is for the TEAM."

