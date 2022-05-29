Shahid Kapoor Extends Birthday Wishes To Dad With An Adorable Pic Of Duo Twinning In Black

Popular Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor often takes to his social media account to share glimpses from his life online with his fans and followers. The actor has now headed to Instagram to share an adorable picture of himself with his dad, Pankaj Kapur as he extended his birthday wishes to him. Several fans and followers also took to the comments section and wished Pankaj Kapur a happy birthday.

Shahid Kapoor extends birthday wishes to his dad

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram on May 29, on the occasion of his dad's birthday and treated fans to an unseen picture of the duo together. In the picture, the father-son duo was seen twinning in smart black kurtas, which they paired with bright yellow turbans and smiled from ear to ear. They were seen posing for the camera as they wrapped their arms around each other and fans poured in wishes for Pankaj on his special day. As Shahid shared the picture online, she wrote, "Happy birthday dad" and added a cake and red heart emoticon. Shahid's wife Mira Rajput also shared a sweet picture with the man of the hour and extended her birthday wishes to him.

Have a look at the picture here:

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Jersey, in which he starred in the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur. However, Mrunal was not his only co-star, as he was also joined by his dad Pankaj Kapur. Shahid took on the role of a cricketer Arjun Raichand in the sports drama, while his dad played his coach. Shahid had earlier shared glimpses from behind the scenes of Jersey with his dad and the duo was seen twinning yet again, in navy blue sportswear on the sets of the movie. Shahid hilariously mentioned it was 'scary' to work with his dad as he wrote, "Papa ke saath kaam karna...muhskil hi nahi...scary hai" (Not only is it difficult to work with my dad, but it is also scary.) Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is the remake of the hit Telugu film by the same name and is now available for the audience to watch in the comfort of their home on Netflix.

Have a look at the pictures here

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor