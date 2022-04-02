Shahid Kapoor Flaunts His New Car Worth ₹3 Crore; Badshah Drops A Hilarious Comment

Shahid Kapoor has purchased a brand new Mercedes-Maybach S580. The Kabir Singh actor recently posted a video of himself showcasing the brand new car on his Instagram handle. "Falling back bach," Shahid captioned the video on his Instagram. He also included the song Cayman by HDBeenDope as part of the video. The actor can be seen standing on a surface and then leaping into the driver's seat of his car in the Instagram Reel. He then drives away, closing the car door behind him.

Rapper Badshah correctly predicted the car's moniker saying, "April mein may bach (May bach in April)." Another user wrote, "Maybach is the best car ever, period," while another remarked, "May mein Maybach lena best hota (It is best to buy Maybach in May)." "I am liking your Drake style," said another fan, while many others responded with fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Shahid’s gift to himself on his 41st B’day

On his 41st birthday, the Bollywood star purchased a brand new Mercedes-Maybach S580. The actor was seen taking a test drive in a black Maybach with a Mercedes sales representative from Auto Hangar in Mumbai, a German brand shop. The car has now been delivered to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, but the colour has been changed to Diamond white.

The actor has previously been seen driving a Mercedes-Benz S400 (previous-generation S-Class), which was outfitted with an AMG kit to give it a sportier appearance.

The Mercedes-Maybach S580 has an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.79 crores in India, with on-road price of Rs 3 crores. Shahid also owns a Jaguar XKR–S, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes–AMG S400, Porsche Cayenne GTS, and Mercedes ML-Class, according to a GQ India story.

On the work front

Shahid was last seen with Kiara Advani in the film Kabir Singh. The film was a box office success, becoming 2019's third highest-grossing Bollywood picture. Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. He'll next be seen with Mrunal Thakur in Jersey. The film is a remake of the same-titled Telugu film from 2019, and it will be Gowtam Tinnanuri's Hindi directorial debut. Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is also in the works for Shahid.

Image: Instagram/@Shahidkapoor