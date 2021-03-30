Shahid Kapoor Follows COVID Rules While Travelling As Cases Surge, Netizens Say 'sensible'

Actor Shahid Kapoor who is known for his sartorial dressing sense, recently received attention from his fans after he was spotted at the airport while adhering to extreme precautionary measures. In the viral pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a face mask, a pair of sunglasses, and a thick face shield covering his entire face, making him completely unrecognisable at the airport.

'Has two small children to protect'

Viral Bhayani shared the Kabir Singh actor's looks on Instagram that were appreciated by his fans who thought that the actor went the extra mile in protecting himself from the virus. Though the mask looked claustrophobic, yet the netizens praised the actor for his extra precautionary measures to protect himself and his family and two small children. They recommended that people should learn from the actor. One of the users thanked the actor for spreading awareness through his gestures publicly, while another user called him a "responsible citizen". Shahid Kapoor was also quick enough to pour in his thoughts over the post that questioned whether he would feel suffocated in the mask. "No actually have been holding my breath for over a year now," he wrote with a tinge of sarcasm.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput celebrated Holi in true spirits as the couple shared pictures on Instagram that showed their faces smeared with colourful gulal. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey that is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Jersey will see Shahid Kapoor playing the role of a cricketer who aims to play for the Indian team after leaving his cricketing career ten years ago. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021. The actor is also set to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video as the actor will reportedly be starring in Raj and DK's next untitled project.

(Image credit: Instagram)

