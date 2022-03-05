Shahid Kapoor Gives Strong Reaction As His Wife Mira Rajput Binges On His Burger; See Post

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are among the popular couples of Bollywood who have been married for the last seven years. Fans often get a glimpse of their strong bond on social media, where they express their love for each other. However, that's not all, the star pair is also known for their fun-filled moments which involved pulling each other's legs.

A glimpse of this was evident on Instagram on Saturday. Mira, it seems binged on her husband's burger and the latter was not pleased and jokingly declared war against her.

Mira Rajput Kapoor eats Shahid Kapoor's burger; See his reaction

Mira took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie where she was seen sipping a McDonald's soft drink. In the caption, she tagged Shahid, and wrote, "When I ate the middle of SK's burger."

Shahid did not seem too happy and wrote, "This is war."

Some days ago, it was Shahid who had pulled Mira's leg. He had recorded her while using her phone and stated that it was her 'first love.' He quipped, "But I’m ok being her second love also. . What to do. . Love is like that only."

Mira, however, clarified that the Haider star was her 'first love.'

Apart from such fun-filled banters, the couple also shares some romantic words for each other. A glimpse of this was the message from Meera for Shahid's birthday.

Sharing a photo of him, she had written, "Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage… I love you. #mineforever #birthdaybumps."

They were also seen partying together for the occasion, along with the other celebrities of the industry. The duo was recently in the news for their appearance for Shahid's half-sister Sanah Kapur's wedding with Mayank Pahwa, son of Seema and Manoj Pahwa.

Shahid Kapoor on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid's much-delayed return to films close to three years after the release of Kabir Singh will take place on April 14. His cricket-based film Jersey will hit the screens on this date.