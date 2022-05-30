Shahid Kapoor Grooves To 'Koi Mill Gaya' In Latest Video From His Europe Trip; Watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The Jersey actor often treats fans with a sneak peek of his personal and professional life. From glimpses of his Europe trip with his all-boys gang to some hilarious videos featuring his wife Mira Rajput, Shahid's Instagram is a visual treat for all his fandom and followers.

A few days back, Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter along with Kunal Kemmu and blogger Suved Lohia embarked on a bike trip in Europe. Post their trip, the squad shared several pictures and videos of their vacation on social media. Keeping up with the trajectory, Shahid Kapoor recently shared a hilarious throwback video from his Europe trip wherein he is seen unleashing his fun side as he shook a leg to the popular song Koi Mil Gaya from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Shahid Kapoor grooves to Koi Mill Gala

Actor Shahid Kapoor might have returned from his all-boys trip, but it seems as if the actor has left his heart behind in Europe. On Sunday night, the Kabir Singh actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a fun throwback video. In the clip, Shahid can be seen grooving hilariously with a man on the song Koi Mil Gaya. The actor was seen donning a grey and black coloured t-shirt and shorts along with black shoes and shades. Sharing the post, Shahid captioned it as "Main to hil gaya !"

Take a look at the video here-

Soon after sharing online, fans showered love on Shahid Kapoor's post. One of the users wrote "U r tooo cute😍" while another wrote"He always vibe the way it should be done😂😍" Meanwhile, another user wrote/ "Can't help watching it more than once, such a pure rejoicing video..🙌🏻🤍" Shahid's Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur couldn't resist commenting and she also took to the comments section. Mrunal wrote "Hahahahha classic!"

Take a look-

Shahid Kapoor extends birthday wishes to his dad

On May 29, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and on the occasion of his father Pankaj Kapur's birthday, he treated fans with an unseen picture of the duo together. In the picture, the father-son duo was seen twinning in black kurtas, which they paired with bright yellow turbans. Sharing the post, Shahid wrote in the caption "Happy birthday dad. 🎂💗"

Take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor