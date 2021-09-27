Shahid Kapoor Has Witty Reply For Fan Asking If Kids Are More Difficult To Handle Or Mira

Shahid Kapoor, who is busy shooting for multiple projects in his kitty, recently took out time for his fans in an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter. The Haider actor received witty questions from his ardent followers about his upcoming films, his views on actor Hrithik Roshan as well as his Jersey, co-star Mrunal Thakur. However, what stole the show was Shahid's take on handling wife Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain.

The actor, who will make his digital debut alongside Raashi Khanna in Raj & DK's digital project, was at his witty best while responding to the question. Shahid will also be seen in Jersey, the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu sports drama starring South star Nani, who the former described as an inspiration for the film.

Shahid Kapoor's witty response on handling wife

Among the plethora of questions in his session on Monday, September 27, Shahid was asked," Baccho ko sambhalna jyada mushkil hai ya biwi ko (Are kids more difficult to handle or the wife)?". To this, the actor wrote," “Lagta hai apki shaadi nahi hui ab tak (It looks like you're unmarried)". Check out the hilarious response:

Lagta hai apki shaadi nahi hui ab tak https://t.co/9rRSpinMZX — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

Shahid and Mira Rajput have been garnering attention for their adorable relationship, ever since they tied the knot in 2015. The couple recently fled on an adventure-filled trip to mark Mira's 26th birthday, glimpses from which received heartwarming responses from their fans. The duo is parents to Misha and Zain, who were born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

On being asked to give one word about Hrithik Roshan, Shahid lauded the Bang Bang actor, mentioning he loves him on screen. The actor was also bombarded with a trick question to choose between Jab We Met and Kabir Singh. Kapoor cited his preference as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, 'Kabir', which went on to become his career's biggest hit.

5 4 3 2 1 bang bang. I just love him on screen. 💥 https://t.co/eoWHhqncDW — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

On the work front, Shahid, who will be making his digital debut opposite Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi is set to star alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in Jersey, which is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu flick with the same title. The film is set to hit the theatres on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2021.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MIRA.KAPOOR)