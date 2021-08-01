Shahid Kapoor Hints Collaboration With Vijay Sethupathi In Web Series; Says 'can't Wait'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is looking forward to starting work on Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's web series with Vijay Sethupathi, in his latest social media post. Shahid released a short video of himself on Instagram, saying he was excited to work with Vijay and making a fun jab at his co-star Raashii Khanna.

He wrote in the caption, "Waiting on set call me soon @rajanddk... Can't wait to share the frame with @actorvijaysethupathi sorry @raashiikhanna I've got too used to having you around on set."

Replying to Kapoor, Khanna wrote, "Everything is excused for Vijay Sethupathi sir." "I had similar emotions today! Ask @rajanddk," she noted.

"Shot ready. Let's roll," tweeted the director duo behind "The Family Man," in response to Kapoor's post. Raj and DK conceptualised and wrote the show, which is billed as a quirky drama thriller. Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar, and Hussain Dalal collaborated on the script. Amazon has yet to make a formal announcement on the casting of Sethupathi, who is best known for his roles in Tamil films such as "Master" and "Super Deluxe," the latter for which, he won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor.

According to a Bollywood Hungama source, the series was supposed to be titled 'Gavar'. Many people are unaware, however, that Sunny (tentatively titled) is a revised version of the same Farzi script that Shahid approved years before. The script has only two changes: Vijay Setupathi's role has been added, and Shahid's fees have raised dramatically. In fact, the first season's script has been revised to turn the 150-minute feature into a ten-part series.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were rumoured to be acting in Raj and DK's film Farzi seven years ago. However, a year later, in 2015, there was news that Shahid and Kriti had both opted out of the film, and that it had been placed on hold. There were speculations that Arjun Kapoor will take Sasha's place in the thriller.

Shahid will next be seen in the film 'Jersey,' which is a remake of another Telugu film of the same name. The plot revolves around Arjun, a gifted but unsuccessful cricketer who chooses to make a return in his late thirties and play for India in order to fulfil his son's dream.

Picture Credit: PTI

