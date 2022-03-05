It is a time of celebration for Shahid Kapoor's family as his sister Sanah Kapoor recently tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa. After the close-knit nuptial, the Jersey star took to social media to share a slew of stunning photos giving fans a glimpse of his sister's wedding day. On Saturday, March 5, Shahid Kapoor shared a photo of son Zain from the celebration but what stole the limelight was the the father-son duo's twinning game.

Shahid Kapoor hugs Zain

In the picture shared by him, Shahid Kapoor warmly hugs his little munchkin in the adorable snap. While the Jersey star looks dapper in a black traditional Kurta, following the footsteps of his father, little Zain looks cute in a similar ethnic wear. The new photo captures a candid moment of the father-son duo, wherein the two adorably enjoy each other's company. While sharing the picture, Shahid penned an emotional note for Zain Kapoor that reads, "You have my heart and you know it". Take a look at the photo below:

It is rare of Shahid to share the photos of his kids on social media. The Bollywood actor tend to protect the privacy of his children by keeping their lives away from the limelight. Hence, as soon as the photo surfaced online it garnered immense likes in no time. While one user wrote, "this pic is too damn cute," another said "I love you shah and Zi." Shahid brother's Ishaan Khatter took to comment section to praise the photo. He wrote, "My ghaplu." Check out other reactions here:

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput back in the year 2015 in a private ceremony. At the time, the duo's love-cum-arrange love story became the major talk of the town. Just a year later, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016. Mira Rajput gave birth to their son Zain Kapoor two years later in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Kabir Singh. He is now gearing up for the release of his sports drama flick, Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. The movie will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022.

