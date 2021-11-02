Shahid Kapoor Is In 'big Trouble' After He Asks Wife Mira About Her Pillow Arrangement

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor often indulge in PDA on social media but this time duo engaged a fun banter via their Instagram stories. Shahid took to his IG story and shared a picture of himself and asked Mira that why did they need 'so many pillows' on the bed. Kapoor's wife reposted the image on her Instagram with a witty reply.

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared picture of himself and wrote, "Why do you like so many pillows on the bed @mira.kapoor? Why? Why?." Kapoor's wife Mira soon replied as she reposted the image on her social media handle and wrote, "Buddy you are landing yourself in deep trouble. THAT video will be up soon."

About Shahid & Mira

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot back in 2015 and are parents to two children, their daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018. Shahid recently took to his Instagram to wish his brother Ishaan Khatter on his birthday. Sharing pictures of them together Shahid wrote, "Happy happy birthday @ishaankhatter by big little brother. I love you and you know that. May God bless you and may you shine bright just the way I know your beautiful soul does for the world to see."

Mira also took to her Instagram and wished Ishaan, she wrote, " Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter ❤️ Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the sports drama movie Jersey. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name, it also features actor Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead role alongside Shahid. The actor will play the role of Arjun Raichand, a thirty-six years old cricketer who stopped his cricketing career over ten years ago, now trying to play for the Indian team. The film will be theatrically released on December 31, 2021 coinciding with New Year.

