Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter & Kunal Kemmu Set Off On 'biking Vacation'; See Pics

Popular stars Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor and his brother, actor Ishaan Khatter made way for a fun-filled vacation and shared glimpses from their time together online. The happy gang appears to be in Europe and has headed there for a biking vacation. The pictures from their trip have gone viral on social media and fans and followers have flooded the comments section of the pictures with best wishes for the trio and their friends.

Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on a biking trip

Kunal Kemmu shared a picture that appeared to be from the airport as the group posed with their luggage. They looked dapper as they posed for the camera and geared up to kick-start their trip.

He captioned the picture, "Let’s go bwoys and girl" as he shared the lovely pictures of the group online. He also shared glimpses of the gang with their bikes, as did Shahid Kapoor, who captioned the image, "Boys with their toys". Shahid also posted a picture with his brother, and the duo was seen twinning in black as they clicked a selfie.

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu on the work front

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was most recently seen in Jersey, in which he took on the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur. The much-awaited sports drama saw him play the role of Arjun Talwar and was the remake of the 2019 Nani-starrer by the same name.

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 3.50 Cr India net at the box office on its first day and began to drop in the days to come. On its seventh day on the big screen, the film earned Rs 1.20 Cr, which brought its total earnings to Rs 19.33 Cr.

Ishaan Khatter on the other hand will soon be seen in Pippa, in which he will take on the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur. The war drama will see the actor in a never-seen-before fierce avatar as a soldier, and fans can't wait to see him on the big screen.

The film will also see Soni Razdan, Priyanshu Painyuli, Leysan Karimova and others in pivotal roles. Kunal Kemmu was recently the talk of the town after the release of his web series Abhay 3, in which he reprised his role as officer Abhay Pratap Singh. The crime-thriller drama received heaps of praise from fans and viewers and the actor's performance was loved by many.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor