Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Banter On 'perfect Facetime Angle' Will Leave You In Splits

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@ishaankhatter
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter often give fans on Instagram a glimpse of their strong brotherly bond. The duo, not just shower love on each other, but often poke fun at each other. A glimpse of this was the actors having some fun on Instagram recently, from their gym session.
The duo was working out together when the latter clicked his senior. Ishaan quipped that it was how 'FaceTiming' with his brother would look like. Shahid too laughed out over the angle that his younger brother chose for the post.
Ishaan and Shahid were working out together in the gym on Friday, when the former clicked the latter. The moment he captured was when Shahid was lifting weights while resting on the bench. Posting it on his Instagram stories, the Dhadak star captioned it, ''FaceTiming with Big Brother Be Like.'
Shahid was amused by the angle that his brother chose, capturing the click from below him. The Haider star replied that Ishaan had a penchant to capture the 'perfect angle.' Ishaan then replied, 'I gotchu.'
A glimpse of their bond was evident in Shahid's birthday wish for Ishaan last month. Calling the latter as his 'little brother', he showered love and blessed him, hoping that he shines bright, the way his 'beautiful soul' does for people around him. Ishaan too regularly drops photos with his half-brother, and Shahid's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor too could be seen posing or goofing around with them.
The duo is currently in the news for their professional commitments and have a few projects in their kitty. Shahid Kapoor is all set to feature in a film after over two years. He is starring in the film Jersey, a sports-based drama, involving a father and son relationship. The film is gearing up for release on December 31.
Ishaan is working on multiple projects at the moment. He is working on a war-based film Pippa, which will be releasing on December 2022, and a horror comedy, Phone Booth. Latest reports, claimed, he has some role in Leonardo DiCaprio-Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Don't Look Up.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.