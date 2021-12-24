Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Banter On 'perfect Facetime Angle' Will Leave You In Splits

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter often give fans on Instagram a glimpse of their strong brotherly bond. The duo, not just shower love on each other, but often poke fun at each other. A glimpse of this was the actors having some fun on Instagram recently, from their gym session.

The duo was working out together when the latter clicked his senior. Ishaan quipped that it was how 'FaceTiming' with his brother would look like. Shahid too laughed out over the angle that his younger brother chose for the post.

Ishaan Khatter-Shahid Kapoor's fun banter on Instagram from the gym

Ishaan and Shahid were working out together in the gym on Friday, when the former clicked the latter. The moment he captured was when Shahid was lifting weights while resting on the bench. Posting it on his Instagram stories, the Dhadak star captioned it, ''FaceTiming with Big Brother Be Like.'

Shahid was amused by the angle that his brother chose, capturing the click from below him. The Haider star replied that Ishaan had a penchant to capture the 'perfect angle.' Ishaan then replied, 'I gotchu.'

A glimpse of their bond was evident in Shahid's birthday wish for Ishaan last month. Calling the latter as his 'little brother', he showered love and blessed him, hoping that he shines bright, the way his 'beautiful soul' does for people around him. Ishaan too regularly drops photos with his half-brother, and Shahid's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor too could be seen posing or goofing around with them.

Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter on the work front

The duo is currently in the news for their professional commitments and have a few projects in their kitty. Shahid Kapoor is all set to feature in a film after over two years. He is starring in the film Jersey, a sports-based drama, involving a father and son relationship. The film is gearing up for release on December 31.

Ishaan is working on multiple projects at the moment. He is working on a war-based film Pippa, which will be releasing on December 2022, and a horror comedy, Phone Booth. Latest reports, claimed, he has some role in Leonardo DiCaprio-Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Don't Look Up.