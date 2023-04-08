Last Updated:

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur: 10 New On-screen Pairings

Fresh pairs like Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor, NTR Jr-Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan and more will be seen together in upcoming projects.

Nitish Vashishtha
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon
1/10
Image: actorprabhas/Instagram

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in Adipurush, which is set to release on June 16, 2023. 

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi
2/10
Image: katrinakaif/Instagram

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif and South star Vijay Sethupathi will be seen together in Merry Christmas. The Sriram Raghavan directorial does not have a release date yet.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan
3/10
Image: saraalikhan/Instagram

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in Metro In Dino, which will release on December 23, 2023. 

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor
4/10
Image: varundvn/Instagram

Actor Varun Dhawan will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal, which is due releasing on October 6, 2023. 

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
5/10
Image: kritisanon

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will feature in an untitled film together. It is set for release in October later this year.

NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor
6/10
Image: janhvintr/Instagram

NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor wil feature together in NTR 30. It is directed by Koratala Siva. 

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu
7/10
Image: varundvn & samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram

Varun Dhawan is set to appear alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian installment of Citadel, which is currently under development. 

Deepika Padukone
8/10
Prabhas/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will star together in Project K, set for January 2024 release.

Sara Ali Khan
9/10
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will star in an upcoming film by director Laxman Utekar. 

Tripti Dimrii
10/10
Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Tripti Dimrii and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film is directed by Anand Tiwari. 

