Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur: 10 New On-screen Pairings

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in Adipurush, which is set to release on June 16, 2023.
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif and South star Vijay Sethupathi will be seen together in Merry Christmas. The Sriram Raghavan directorial does not have a release date yet.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in Metro In Dino, which will release on December 23, 2023.
Actor Varun Dhawan will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal, which is due releasing on October 6, 2023.
Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will feature in an untitled film together. It is set for release in October later this year.
Varun Dhawan is set to appear alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian installment of Citadel, which is currently under development.