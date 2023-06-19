Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Untitled Romantic Film Postponed By Two Months

Kriti Sanon is currently receiving praise for her role in Adipurush as the Goddess Sita. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, was recently seen in a rugged and action-packed avatar in the OTT film Bloody Daddy. Kriti and Shahid are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming, untitled film.

3 things you need to know:

Earlier the film was slated to hit the theatres in October 2023 but has now been postponed.

The production had concluded in April.

The untitled film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The release date of Shahid-Kriti film has been announced

While not much is known about the ‘impossible love story’ that is touted to be a romantic film, the release date that was revealed earlier this year has now been postponed by two months. It will now release on December 7.

(Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon star in a new untitled film| Image: Twitter)

The film has been written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film marks Shahid and Kriti's first on-screen collaboration.

Dharmendra shares onset pictures from Shahid-Kriti film

(Dharmendra with Shahid Kapoor on the set of their latest film | Image: aapkadharam/Instagram)

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra is also going to be part of the upcoming film. Previously, the actor shared an on set picture with Shahid Kapoor, where he was seen in knitwear. Shahid, on the other hand, wore a denim jacket paired with a white T-shirt and denim jacket. They were snapped candid in the BTS photos.