Shahid Kapoor Leaves Fans In Splits With A Hilarious Comment On Wife Mira's Workout Post

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to give away major couple goals with their fun social media banters. While they have been the biggest cheerleaders for each other ever since their marriage, they never drop a chance to crack jokes, especially on social media. Recently Shahid Kapoor left his fans in splits as he dropped a funny comment on Mira Rajput's latest Instagram post. However, in return, he received his wife's love.

Mira Rajput often shares glimpses from her workout sessions and gives away fitness motivations. On Monday, the 27-year-old shared a Monday motivation post in which she was seen exercising with a ball. She was seen throwing the heavy ball at a wall rigorously. Sharing the clip, they wrote, "Smashing those Monday blues."

The video caught the attention of her actor husband, Shahid Kapoor, who could not keep himself from dropping a funny comment. The Jersey actor commented, "Were you imagining my face instead of the wall?" Mira Kapoor replied to the comment and showered Shahid Kapoor with love. She said, "@shahidkapoor nahhhhh you know I love your face." She also added a "kiss" emoji with her comment.

This is not the first time the couple got indulged in fun banter on Instagram. Last month, Shahid Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring Mira Kapoor busy on her phone while they were seated in their car. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Married to the phone @mira.kapoor." Reacting to the video, Mira Rajput wrote, "Get married to the couch now."

On Shahid and Mira Kapoor's work front

Mira Rajput was last seen walking down the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week as the showstopper for designer Aisha Rao's label. She stunned in a pastel-coloured lehenga set inspired by nature and received a lot of love from her fans. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in his much-awaited film Jersey. The movie will mark the actor's return to the theatres after his hit film Kabir Singh. Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, which featured Nani in the lead role. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and is all set to release on April 14.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor/@mira.kapoor