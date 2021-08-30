Shahid Kapoor Leaves Mira Surprised With A Query; Latter Shares Screenshot Of His Text

Shahid Kapoor for long has been considered one of the fittest stars of the film industry. His wife Mira Rajput Kapoor too is involved with fitness and is also known for going the extra mile with different techniques for her skin and hair. It seems the actor too is taking inspiration from his better half as far as skincare is concerned.

Shahid Kapoor's skincare query for Mira Rajput Kapoor leaves her surprised

While Mira is the one sharing the different skincare methods on Instagram, it was Shahid who had got curious about it recently. The Haider star shared a skincare tip video and asked her to find out what it was.

Mira too seemed to be pleasantly surprised by it and put the screenshot of the message on her Instagram stories. She quipped 'look who's curious about skincare' as he used the hashtag, calling herself 'real life infleunce' along with a tongue-in-cheek emoji.

Mira is known for her videos sharing her skincare and workout routine on Instagram. Earlier this year, she had opened up about her 'DIY skincare' which included her favourite packs and potions that one could prepare at home.

She included products like Honey And Haldi Pack, raw milk toner, a facial with lemon, besan, dahi and tomato juice and basil mask as an anti-acne solution. Her video also highlighted tips for haircare that involved hibiscus leaves, curry leaves, methi seeds, coconut oil and a hair mask of flax seeds.

Earlier this month, she had shared a video about cleansing balms, that helped in eye make-up removal, grime removal and blush removal.

Her fitness regime involves various techniques and consists of yoga, skipping and rope exercises.

Shahid, on the other hand, has been more of a gym person and the paparazzi often snap him outside his gym.

However, his fans are very rarely are given a glimpse into his regime since he is nowhere near as active as Mira in the social media department.

Shahid and Mira have been one of the most popular star couples of Bollywood. The couple got married in 2015. They are parents to two children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram