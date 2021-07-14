Shahid Kapoor Makes Mira Rajput's Heart 'skip A Beat'; Latter Shares A Loved-up Photo

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have completed six years of their marriage. The couple is now parents to two kids Misha and Zain. While Mira Rajput is currently with her children, Shahid is busy shooting for his upcoming projects. Mira Rajput recently expressed how she has been missing her husband in an Instagram post. She also flaunted a diamond-studded ring on her finger that appeared to be her wedding ring.

Mira Rajput pens a heartfelt note for her husband Shahid

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, to share a photo with her husband Shahid Kapoor. The 26-year-old shared a candid in which Shahid was seen smiling while looking at the camera. On the other hand, Mira Rajput can be seen pointing at something. Her rock-studded wedding ring can also be seen in the photo. In the caption, Mira mentioned how she misses her husband and wrote, "You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn’t cut it #missyousomuch". The couple's fans were delighted to see their loved-up picture. An Instagram user wrote, "Aww so cute❤️......i miss u both...thanks for the picture🥺", while another one claimed Shahid and Mira are her favourite couple.

Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on their anniversary

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were arranged for marriage by their parents. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony. The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a loved up picture with her husband. In the photo, Mira can be seen hugging Shahid while Shahid kissed her on her head. The caption read, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life ❤️✨". Several Bollywood celebrities showered the couple with their wishes.

Mira Rajput's dream team

Shahid and Mira share a close relationship with Shahid Kapoor's stepbrother Ishaan Khatter. On June 22, Mira Kapoor shared a picture with Shahid and Ishaan. In the caption, she called their trio a "Dream Team 👊🏻". Shahid and Ishaan's mother Nelima Azeem commented on the photo and wrote, "My kids team".

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

