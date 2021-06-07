Shahid Kapoor ‘melts’ Wife Mira Rajput’s Heart With THIS Beautiful Gesture, Check Out

Mira Rajput, who often shares glimpses of her whereabouts, shared a picture of a bouquet on Sunday night and revealed that it was sent to her by her husband, Shahid Kapoor. Sharing the picture of her gift, she wrote, “That’s how you melt my heart. Shahid Kapoor, I love you.” Not only this, but it was the Jersey actor’s comment on her post that won many hearts. As soon he stumbled on his wife’s picture, he replied to her by saying, “No amount of flowers will ever match up to your fragrance my love.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's comments exchange sent fans into a tizzy, while many swooned over the duo's PDA. A user wrote, “Omg, she's the luckiest,” whereas another fan penned, “That's such a romantic gesture.” Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts emojis. This isn't the first time when Mira Kapoor's Instagram photo caught her husband's attention. Even before, Shahid has dropped several endearing comments on Mira's pics.

Shahid ‘melts’ Mira’s heart with a bouquet

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor's wife had shown how their daughter Misha is getting cool with the camera. Mira had shared a picture and had written that Missy is really getting good with the camera, and it makes her proud as a mother to see her develop a hobby. She had added, "Through my sweetheart’s eyes. But in life, I will always be beside you and behind you, because you, my darling, are the one to shine."

The duo welcomed Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016, and then gave birth to another baby boy, on September 5, 2018. The two don't share many pictures of their children and hence fans are always waiting to catch a glimpse of them. Recently, a picture of Zain Kapoor surfaced on the internet as he wore designer Kunal Rawal's outfit. "Such a cute baby God bless," wrote a fan on the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Jersey, for which he wrapped up shooting in 2020. The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Kapoor will be seen alongside his father Pankaj Kapur in the upcoming outing.

IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.