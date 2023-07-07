Last Updated:

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Inside Celebrity Couples' Holidays

Several Bollywood couples are currently on vacation or have just returned after unwinding.

Shreya Pandey
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is currently on vacation with her family in Italy. The actress has been sharing updates from her holiday with her followers on social media. 

Anushka Sharma
Twitter

Anushka Sharma has been on a long vacation in London for a few months now. The actress was snapped at a coffee shop with her husband Virat Kohli by a fan. 

Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left for New York on June 15. Though they did not share pictures from the vacation and kept the location a secret, fans spotted the couple and circulated photos. 

Alia Bhatt
Twitter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently took a short trip to Dubai. They posed with fans and pictures of the couple went viral on social media. 

Sidharth Malhotra
Twitter

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also took some time off their busy schedules to take a trip to Japan. The couple shared photos from the trip on their social media upon their return. 

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora posed with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in multiple pictures from their vacation. They travelled to Europe to take a trip to Germany, Zurich and Switzerland. 

Aditi Rao Hydari
Twitter

Recently Aditi Rao Hydari was clicked with her boyfriend Siddhant in Jaipur. The actors took a trip to the pink city to attend the wedding of their close friend actor Sharwanand. 

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also joined the celebrities who took a vacation recently. The couple unwinded in Bhutan. 

Mira Kapoor
Mira Rajput/Instagram

Most recently, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput took a trip to Greece. The couple flew out to celebrate their eighth marriage anniversary today (July 7).

