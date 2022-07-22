Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Recreate Iconic 'DDLJ' Scene; Fans Call Them 'Raj & Simran 2.0'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's hilarious social media banter always manages to garner fans' attention. The much-loved pair are often seen pulling each other's legs and they leave no stones unturned in entertaining their fans with their fun Instagram posts. Keeping up with the trajectory, Mira Rajput recently took to her social media and shared an unseen pic with her husband Shahid Kapoor, where the two are seen recreating the iconic train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recreate DDLJ's train scene

A few days back, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput jetted off to Europe for a long family vacation. Ever since the two stars returned from their trip they have been constantly sharing glimpses of their gateway. On Friday, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with an unseen pic where she is seen re-enacting DDLJ's iconic train with Shahid. In the first picture, Mira is seen posing while sitting on a train. The next photo features Mira and Shahid's DDLJ moment where Shahid is seen holding his ladylove's hand as she is about to get on the train. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote in the caption, "Acting chill // also cheesy 🇨🇭."

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments. One of the users wrote, "Oye raj & simran 2.0" another wrote, "Second picture reminds me of Aditya and Geet" the other user wrote, "Raj and Simran.....DDLJ...Next DDLG2 Promo ..... You are best choice for same"

Mira Rajput shares a loved-up pic with Shahid Kapoor

Earlier, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and shared a loved-up post with Shahid Kapoor. In the photo, Mira and Shahid are seen all smiles as they pose with each other. Sharing the photo Mira penned a quirky note. The star wife wrote in the caption, "I got my eyes on you, and I see you checking me."

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor