Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Shell Out Couple Goals As They Twin In Ivory Ethnic Ensembles

The social calendar of Bollywood this weekend was red-lettered with designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding in Mumbai. A grand pre-wedding bash on Friday preceded the wedding ceremony itself which was held on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Kabir Singh actor shared glimpses of himself and his wife on social media. The couple was pictured outside the wedding venue after the ceremony. Kunal Rawal was one of Shahid Kapoor's baraatis when the Kabir Singh actor married Mira Rajput in 2015.

Shahid Kapoor shares a photo with his wife Mira Rajput from Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's Wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were coordinated in white outfits – Mira's white and gold saree was perfect for a wedding. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput left the fans impressed with their glamorous sartorial choice for the wedding. Mira's sequined saree had a beautifully embroidered pallu and she paired it with a sleeveless blouse with a scalloped neckline and adorned with mirror-work and sequins. As for jewellery, she chose a regal choker and maang-tikka to compliment the look. She gave earrings and bangles a miss and opted for a silver-hued watch.

Shahid Kapoor wore a smart ivory and gold kurta pyjama set that he layered with a crisp jacket. He paired it with tan shoes and looked absolutely dapper. Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor shared the picture of them and wrote, "Mujhse shaadi karogi" in the caption.

Image:Instagram/Mira.Rajput