Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's Daughter Misha Is 'growing Up Too Fast'; Here's A Glimpse

Instagram users recently got a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter, Misha, on the platform. While the couple did take a long hiatus from sharing photos of their children online, Mira made an exception this time. A post on Mira Rajput's Instagram read, “Baby M not a baby anymore,” with a photo of Misha donning a plaid outfit with a brooch of the letter ‘M’, her initial.

A glimpse of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's daughter

The photo also gave away how the Bollywood celebrity couple’s 4-year old daughter now has long, growing hair. Talking about her first-born child, in the caption, Mira wrote, “Growing up too fast!” With both Mira and Misha sharing the same initials of their first name, the former further added, “All my things are yours, sweetheart! #littlemissy,” in the post. The post shared on June 19 by Mira Rajput led several fans to express their desire of seeing more photos of the little one.

Fans want to see more of Misha

The comments section got filled up with people wanting to see Misha. “We wanna see her growing too,” wrote one person. Another follower wrote, “I wish you share picture I miss Missy,” with some heart and heart-eyes emojis. “We want to see her face,” said one person while another complimented her hair. Someone also spoke about enjoying every moment with Misha since kids grow up really fast. “Aww they grow up so quickly! Cherish every moment,” they wrote in the comments.

Mira celebrates her mother's birthday

A loving daughter herself, Mira Rajput recently celebrated her mother’s birthday. On June 17, 2021, she posted a photo with her mother wishing her on this special day. “Mumma, you’re my everything,” read the beginning of her caption, as Mira proceeded to describe her mother in the heartwarming post. In another post that followed, Mira shared lavish birthday dinner pictures from her mother's birthday celebration in detail, with multiple photos of all the dishes and a long post explaining everything.

Mira Rajput's Father's Day wishes for her father

Recently, on June 20, Mira Rajput also celebrated Father’s Day 2021. “Love you the most Dad with you it’s Father’s Day everyday,” read her caption. In the photo, she was seen hugging her father tight, as he held her in his arms lovingly.

