Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s Romantic Photo From Sid-Kiara’s Wedding Goes Viral

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have decided to paint the town red. The two barely shy away from admiring eachother in public and even flaunt their love openly on social media. Recently, Shahid's wife Mira took to her official Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of herself with her hubby from Sid-Kiara's pre-wedding festivities.

In the photo, Mira is seen applying mehendi on one hand while her husband is holding her other hand. Shahid is lovingly seeing her as she is patiently sitting for the event.

Take a look at the picture here:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended almost all the functions of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. It took place on February 7, at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh fort, Rajasthan.

Shahid and Mira have been constantly sharing glimpses of their look from the star-studded wedding. Both of them were looking absolutely breath-taking in their ethic attires.

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's previous Instagram pics here:

In one of her captions, Mira mentioned that she and Shahid were Ladkiwale, and even congratulated Sidharth and Kiara. She wrote, "Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations @kiaraaliaadvani & @sidmalhotra"

Just a few days ago, Sidharth and Kiara also posted some pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies where the two were twinning in ivory and yellow outfits. The two captioned their pictures saying, “Pyaar ka rang chada hai.”

Meanwhile, talking about Shahid and Mira, the two tied the knot in 2015 and are blessed with two kids. Daughter, Misha and son Zain.

On the work front. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Amazon Prime's webseries Farzi alongside Raashii Khanna.