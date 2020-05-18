Shahid Kapoor Reminisces 'legend' Trip With A Post; Says He Is 'missing' Outdoors

While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by re-airing shows like age-old popular shows during the lockdown period, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shared a throwback picture from his trip last year and mentioned that he misses outdoors. Read details.

Shahid Kapoor misses outdoors

Shahid, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from his trip last year. As seen in the picture shared, Shahid can be seen flaunting his thick-beard, as he poses in the left direction. Donning a green tee, Shahid teamed his look with a pair of reflectors. With the picture shared, Shahid Kapoor wrote: “Missing the #outdoors This trip was #legend”. Take a look at the picture shared:

All about Jersey

Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming Jersey remake. The original South movie Jersey managed to grab the attention of audiences and critics for its unique cast and offbeat storyline. The story of the movie revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to revive his career and pursue his ambition. Jersey delivers a heart-warming story, which places emphasis on the relationship between a father and his son. Apart from impressing the critics, the sports entertainer also roared at the box-office down as the movie raked in a business of more than ₹48 crores.

If the reports are to be believed, Shahid Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to add authenticity to his character, as he is currently undergoing vigorous training sessions to portray the character of a cricketer. As per reports, the actor took 70 days of cricket training to fit into the shoes of the character.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor indulged in an online interactive session with his fans and answered many of their questions regarding his upcoming films. Speaking about the upcoming sports entertainer, Shahid, in an interactive session said, “Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team.”.

