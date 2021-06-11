Shahid Kapoor Mourns Boxer Dingko Singh's Death; Calls Him 'a Source Of Inspiration'

As the Asian Games gold-medallist in boxing, Dingko Singh passed away on Thursday, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to his social media handle and offered his "condolences to his dear ones" on Friday. In a brief caption, to his Instagram story, Shahid wrote that Padma Shri Dingko Singh was one of the finest boxers. He further added that the award-winning sportsperson has brought glory to our nation. While saying that the late boxer will always remain a source of inspiration for the young generations, he concluded his tweet by adding, "rest in peace". In the story session, Kapoor posted a monochrome picture of a young Dingko Singh posing with for the camera with a medal.

Shahid Kapoor mourns Dingko Singh's death:

Dingko Singh's death

Not only actor Shahid Kapoor, but a handful of celebrities and public figures paid tribute to the 42-year-old boxer, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mr Modi remembered Dingko Singh and wrote that he was a sporting superstar and an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Meanwhile, India's Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also posted a couple of images of Dingko Singh from the 1998 edition of the Asian Games that were held in Bangkok.

Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2021

As mentioned earlier, the bantamweight boxer died on Thursday. He was battling ill health for a number of years now, beginning with liver cancer, for which he was being treated since 2017. Last year, the boxer also contracted COVID-19 and recovered from it. After his recovery, he had said, "It was a very difficult one month. I can’t thank enough the doctors and nurses, who treated me. I am indebted to them for life. I tested positive five times during my stay in hospital. It was very traumatising because I would see people, who came after me, leave before me. But somehow I kept going thanks to the doctors and nurses".

Dingko Singh made his international boxing debut in 1997 and won the King's Cup held in Bangkok. Later, in the same year, he was also declared the best boxer of the meet. The Manipur based boxer was bestowed the Arjuna Award in 1998 and was presented the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2013.

(With inputs from PTI)

IMAGE: KIREN RIJIJU TWITTER / SHAHID KAPOOR IG

