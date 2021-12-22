Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Burst Out Laughing In BTS Clip From Jersey’s ‘Baliye Re'

Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama, Jersey and uploaded a glimpse from behind the scenes of the shoot for the song Baliye Re from the film with Mrunal Thakur. In the clip, the co-stars can be seen laughing their hearts out as they try and go through some intense and serious scenes. The film will get its theatrical release on December 31, 2021.

Shahid Kapoor shares BTS clip from Jersey song Baliye Re

The actor headed to his social media account and shared a glimpse of the goofy side of himself and Mrunal Thakur as the shot for the song Baliye Re from their upcoming film. The song has several moments of chemistry between the actors and the scenes clip proved that the duo works well on and off the screen. There is a hilarious scene in the clip, in which the lead actress spoils Kapoor's hair and his reaction is priceless. There is also a scene in the video, in which the actor teases Mrunal with a knife and also jokingly mocks her when he makes a mistake during the scene. The actor captioned the video, "Having a blast with Vidya aka @mrunalthakur".

Watch the clip here

'Baliye Re' did extremely well among the audience and is all about the love between the leading duo. The song gives the audience a glimpse into the relationship and life ahead of the film's release. The music video opens with Shahid sneaking out of a cricket match to spend time with Mrunal and slowly shows the two get comfortable with each other and fall in love. The number was crooned by Sachet Tandon, Stebin Ben and Parampara Tandon and was composed by Sachet and Parampara. The song currently has 23 Million views on YouTube and is only increasing in popularity with each passing day.

The upcoming film is the remake of a Telugu hit by the same name that originally featured Nani in the lead role. Both versions of the sports drama were helmed by directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film will revolve around a 36-year-old former cricketer, who wishes to get back onto the field after 10 years.

(Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor)