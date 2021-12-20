Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Keep It Stylish As They Kick-start 'Jersey' Promotions

Quick links:
Shahid Kapoor, on Monday, was papped as he kick-started the promotions for his upcoming sports film 'Jersey'
The Kabir Singh actor sported an uber-cool look as he wore a printed navy blue shirt with a floral print blazer by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh.
The actress kept it casual in black wide denim with a matching denim jacket with a brown bralette.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.