Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Keep It Stylish As They Kick-start 'Jersey' Promotions

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were spotted in the city as they headed out to kick-start the promotions of their upcoming sports film 'Jersey'.

Fengyen Chiu
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor, on Monday, was papped as he kick-started the promotions for his upcoming sports film 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Kabir Singh actor sported an uber-cool look as he wore a printed navy blue shirt with a floral print blazer by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. 

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mrunal Thakur, who is the female lead in the film also joined Shahid for the promotions. 

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actress kept it casual in black wide denim with a matching denim jacket with a brown bralette. 

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Jersey' is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is the remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. The film will release in the theatres on December 31 this year. 

