Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Not Receiving An Award For 'Kabir Singh' Due To Controversies

Shahid Kapoor recently held a question-answer session with his fans where he tried to communicate and open up about his opinion on certain incidents. He was asked about his lockdown routine and his upcoming film Jersey, amongst other things. He was also asked about his film Kabir Singh and his take on the film not winning an award.

Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor recently tended to a number of queries that his fans were waiting to ask him. In a question and answer session on Twitter, he took up a few questions and gave proper answers to most questions asked. One of the followers asked Shahid Kapoor if he feels low about not receiving an award for his work in the film Kabir Singh because of all the controversies that it came with. Shahid Kapoor denied feeling low about it and said that on the contrary, he was extremely thankful for the love that he received from the viewers. He also said that he is at this point in life because of his followers. Have a look at the query and the reply given by Shahid Kapoor here.

On the contrary. I can’t be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all. 🙌 https://t.co/BDfh4fAHzi — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

The question was asked by the fan on the basis of multiple controversies that surrounded the film Kabir Singh even though the performances in it were top-notch. The most critical backlash that it received was about the scene where Kabir Singh slaps his lady love Preeti due to his anger management issues. The film was also called out for having very few dialogues for the female lead, Kiara Advani. The character was called submissive and the relationship portrayed was called toxic in many ways. Kabir Singh is originally a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role and also received a similar response from the audience.

