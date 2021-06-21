Shahid Kapoor Poses As 'Mane Man' In Long Hair; Fans Go 'wow'

Kabir Singh marked Shahid Kapoor as a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood and propelled him to the status of a superstar. Though the character was considered to be highly toxic and faced backlash, Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of it earned him many fans and accolades. Now as the film is celebrating two years of its completion on the big screen, Shahid Kapoor is honouring his mega-hit film by taking on the avatar of his character. Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram was witness to him transforming into Kabir Singh dressed as his character did in the film, from the hair to the attire.

Shahid Kapoor's latest post is an ode to Kabir Singh

In Shahid Kapoor’s photos, he can be seen wearing a black sleeveless kurta pyjama set with buttons that have been left open baring his chest a little. The actor is sporting an all-black suave look, from his black sunglasses to his attire. The highlight of the picture is his long hair, much like his character in the film and he has captioned his picture based on his hair by saying, “Mane man”. In the picture, Shahid Kapoor is posing by looking away from the camera and into the distance. His stance is very reminiscent of his character in the film.

Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram followers took to the comments to praise him. They commented by saying that he did not look like Shahid Kapoor but rather like Kabir Singh. Others commented saying that they could find similarities in the picture to his character from Udta Punjab. Most people commented by using emojis ranging from the lovestruck face emoji to the fire emoji. The picture amassed 805k likes and over four thousand comments in just a day and is still counting.

On the same day, Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram saw him dedicating another post to the film. This time though it was in the form of a video. He wrote on the video that he was looking back on Kabir Singh and the video saw him do a very cool turn looking back into the camera. He is unsmiling in the picture, keeping with the feel of his character in the film.

