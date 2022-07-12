Shahid Kapoor Poses With Mira, Kids & Dad Pankaj For A Sweet Pic; Fans Say 'cutest Fam'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is a complete family man and his Instagram timeline is proof of that. From sharing some heart-melting pictures with his kids to roasting his wife with hilarious videos, Shahid's priceless moments with his family always manage to grab fans' attention.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Mira and Shahid's two kids-Zain and Misha attended a wedding, and an unseen glimpse of their perfect family moment surfaced online, leaving fans in awe of the Kapoors.

Shahid Kapoor poses with family at a wedding

The Kapoor family undoubtedly manages to shell out some major family goals. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Pankaj Kapur and Shahid's kids recently attended Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding. On Tuesday, Pankaj took to his Instagram handle and shared a priceless pic from the wedding. The pic featured Shahid, Mira, Pankaj and his two grandchildren all smiles as they posed for a happy family pic while donning traditional attires.

While the Jersey actor was seen dressed in a black sherwani with ivory-coloured trousers, Mira on the other hand perfectly carried the white saree as she posed with her father-in-law who was donning an outfit similar to Shahid. Zain too twinned with his father, whereas, Misha was wearing a white lehenga.

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the fans wrote, "My Favorites in one frame 😍❤️" another wrote, "What en elegant family 👌✨" while the other user called the "cutest fam."

Shahid shares an unseen pic with his kids

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen photo with his kids. In the picture, Shahid is seen walking with his two kids Zain and Misha while holding their hands. Although Shahid and the two little muchkin's faces are not visible in the picture. Sharing the post, Shahid penned a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "Moments we remember from our childhood that shaped us. And then we get to redo them as an adult. Sometimes we even get to fulfil our own dreams as a child. The child in us is always alive. Keep it well-nourished. At every stage in life."

Here, take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@theweddingstory_official, officialpankajkapur