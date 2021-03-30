Shahid Kapoor Posts Comic Comment On Kunal Kemmu's Instagram Post, Leaves Him In Splits

Several Bollywood celebrities on social media use it as a platform to express themselves, which get all kinds of responses from their fans without fail. However, netizens have also witnessed celebrities getting a response from other famous personalities quite often in the comments. Actor Kunal Kemmu recently posted a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram, along with penning a few of his deep thoughts in the comments. The post was soon followed by a comic response from Shahid Kapoor in the comments, which ended up with Kunal laughing in his response.

Shahid Kapoor’s comment that left Kunal Kemmu in splits

Kunal Kemmu is known to be quite active on social media, sharing his pictures with his fans on a frequent basis. He has shared yet another picture in his latest post, where he is seen posing shirtless for the camera with a sombre look on his face. He also shared his thoughts in the caption, which reads, “As the light seeps in to pull the darkness away, a little bit may get left behind each day. The lies may all be black and blue, but the truth is always in the Grey”.

Among the many netizens who shared their reactions in the comments was Shahid Kapoor, who wrote a funny comment in Hindi with reference to his picture. Shahid basically asked Kunal in his comment about the person who is responsible for clicking his ‘nude pictures’. The comment left many, including Kunal himself in splits. He sent ‘laughing emoticons’ to Shahid’s comic dig on his picture.

Image courtesy: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram comments

Kunal Kemmu was recently seen in the film Lootcase, which had released last year. He has also worked in a list of popular films in his acting career, including Malang, Kalank, the Golmaal films, Go Goa Gone, Dhol and many others. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, has a few hits of his own from the last few years. Some of them include Kabir Singh, Padmaavat, Udta Punjab and others. He is all set to appear in the film Jersey, which is a sports drama that is set to release this year. The film will also star his father Pankaj Kapur.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.