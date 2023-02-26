Shahid Kapoor Puts On A Show For Wife Mira Rajput In Fun Throwback Video | Watch

Shahid Kapoor turned a year older yesterday (February 26). A day later, his wife Mira Rajput penned a sweet birthday wish for the Farzi actor. She took to her social media handle and dropped a video of the Kabir Singh actor dancing.

In the video, Shahid could be seen sporting a grey sweatshirt with matching sweatpants. He grooved to Singh is Kinng's Jee Karda. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mira wrote, "Always keep dancing through life and keep smiling #simplythebest. May this year be the one jab tum vahi karo jo jee karda. #birthdayboy #birthdaybumps (sic)."

Take a look at the video here:

Bollywood celebrities wished Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor. Actors including Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Genelia D'Souza among others wished him.

Ishaan penned a loving birthday note for his 'bade miyan' Shahid. He wrote, "My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it’s all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor."

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Shahid recently made his digital debut after spending two decades in the entertainment industry. He stepped into the OTT world with Farzi. The series also features Vijay Sethupathi along with Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

Moreover, Shahid is all set to appear in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bloody Daddy. It is the remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche.