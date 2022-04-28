Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna And Vijay Sethupathi's Prime Video Show Titled 'Farzi'

Actor Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited digital debut series with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK is titled "Farzi", streaming platform Prime Video announced on Thursday.

The upcoming series is created and written by Raj and DK, the duo behind the critically-acclaimed Amazon series "The Family Man".

The title of the thriller-comedy show as well as its first trailer was revealed during Prime Video Presents India event here.

The series is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

After spending almost two decades in the entertainment industry, Kapoor said "Farzi" was an exciting challenge for him.

"I keep telling my wonderful directors Raj and DK that I am so nervous to be debuting on the OTT platform because it's so different from what we do in movies. It's a completely different medium and platform. I'm very excited and at the same time, I always wanted to do something, which is a change for me," the "Jersey" actor said at the event.

"I've been doing this for about 18 years. So I wanted to do something that's challenging and different. And this story, this character, really resonated with what I wanted to do... And I'm super excited to share this with the world and with all the viewers of Amazon Prime and can't wait to see what people think about it," he added.

The official logline of "Farzi" reads: "An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller."

The show also features National Award winner Vijay Sethupathi, veteran actor Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Rashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora.

Sethupathi, known for Tamil films such as "Super Deluxe", "Vikram Vedha" and "Master", said he is happy about making his Hindi debut with the show.

"I was a bit nervous when I was working on this project. My first day shoot was with Shahid and he made me feel comfortable. It was a great experience," he said.

Raj said they hope "Farzi" recreates the success of "The Family Man", headlined by Manoj Bajpayee.

"We have stuck to something new, hoping it will work. We are blessed to have such a wonderful cast," the one-half of the director duo said.

"Farzi" is part of Prime Video's upcoming slate of films and movies, which comprises 41 titles.

Image: Twitter/@taranadarsh