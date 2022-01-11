Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Brother Ishaan Khattar's Rumoured Girlfriend Ananya Panday's Post

Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Pandey has been setting social media on fire by uploading her vacation pictures. The actor recently posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, which has an adorable comment by Shahid Kapoor. Reportedly, Ananya is currently in headlines for dating Dhadak fame Ishaan Khattar.

Shahid Kapoor comments on Ananya Pandey's pic

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the pictures in which she could be seen wearing a blue hat while chilling near a beach. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was all dolled up in an orange coloured monochrome co-ord set. She captioned the picture, "kinda wanna say ‘Vitamin C ya later’ cause I’m wearing orange but also wanna say ‘sea ya later’ cuz I’m by the ocean." In another post with the same outfit, she wrote, "Haters gonna Hate". Now, Shahid Kapoor's comment on Ananya's post caught everyone's attention as the former wrote, "Posers gonna pose."

Soon after Shahid Kapoor commented on Ananya Pandey's post, fans started asking hilarious questions. A fan wrote in the comment section, "@shahidkapoor sir aapke ghar ki hone wali bahu hai Ananya", which means, Shahid, is Ananya the future daughter-in-law of your house? Another fan wrote, "@shahidkapoor Lovers gonna Love". Some of the comments include, "glorious mess", "queen of million hearts".

Ishaan and Ananya recently became the talk of the town after the duo celebrated the New Year together at the Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan. They joined the list of other rumoured couples who had jetted off to different locations to ring in the New Year. The two had worked together for the first time in Khaali Peeli.

Ananya and Ishaan on the work front

On the professional front, Ishaan Khattar is looking forward to the release of his next film Phone Bhoot opposite Katrina Kaif, Siddhanth Chaturvedi. He will also be seen in the war drama Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur. On the other hand, Ananya Pandey will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s next Gehraiyaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and Siddharth. She is also featuring opposite Vijay Devarakonda in Liger. Liger is gearing for release on August 25, 2022. The title revolves around the combination of tiger and lion, and sums it with the tagline 'saalaa crossbreed.' The film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday/@shahidkapoor