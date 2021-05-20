Shahid Kapoor Reacts To 'Family Man' Season 2's Trailer; Here's What He Had To Say

The trailer for Family Man 2 was just released by the makers a day ago, on Wednesday, and is receiving amazing reactions as fans awaited the upcoming season. Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter after seeing the trailer and is complaining about missing out on it. Scroll along and take a look at Shahid’s reaction and other details about the show.

Shahid Kapoor reacts to the trailer of Family Man Season 2

The actor took to his Twitter handle on the evening of May 19, 2021, to share his reactions after he watched the trailer. The makers of the show released the trailer on Wednesday morning, and it features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, along with Samantha Akkineni who plays a pivotal role of a Sri-Lankan – Tamil soldier. Shahid reacted to the trailer and quoted one of Manoj Bajpayee’s dialogues from the trailer.

I’m full FOMO LOMO lelo etc etc. https://t.co/VY67LBcUVP — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 19, 2021

He wrote, “I’m full FOMO LOMO lelo etc etc”. The show’s second season will be back on Amazon Prime Video soon on June 4, 2021; it is created and produced by Raj & DK, who wrote it along with Suman Kumar and are directing it with Suparn S Varma. The cast of the show also includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Kumar A Sharma, Seema Biswas and late actor Asif Sattar Basra.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

Kapoor was last seen in the movie Kabir Singh, which was a Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial and a remake of the latter’s Telugu flick named Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Shahid has recently wrapped up filming for the Gowtham Tinnanuri directed movie Jersey, in which he plays the titular role of Arjun Raichand and is also sharing screen space with his father Pankaj Kapoor, who plays his cricket coach.

The movie will also star Mrunal Thakur as Shahid’s on-screen wife, with child actor Ronit Kamra as his son Angad Raichand. The movie is produced under the banners Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments with cinematography by Anil Mehta. The movie releases in theatres on November 5, 2021.

