Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Unique Fan-made Mehendi Art Of His 'Jersey' Character Arjun Talwar

A picture of a fan with a beautiful Mehendi design featuring Shahid Kapoor as Arjun Talwar in his upcoming sports drama titled Jersey recently surfaced online. The art was done by Miral Patel, and Kapoor replied to the post and called it 'lovely'. The actor's film was meant to release on December 31, 2021, but its release was postponed owing to the Omicron threat in the country.

Picture of Shahid Kapoor Mehendi surfaces online

A netizen took to Twitter and shared a picture of a work of art done by Miral Patel. The picture saw a Mehendi design of Shahid Kapoor's character from his upcoming film, and the name of the film was seen written in bold. The shading of the actor on the palm of someone's hand won over the internet and the actor himself also replied to the Tweet. He wrote, "So lovely. Thank you."

Have a look at the picture of the Mehendi here

So lovely. Thank you. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2022

The makers of the film broke the news to the audience as they posted a statement. It emphasised that the decision was taken in view of the new covid guidelines and the increasing COVID cases in the country. It read, "In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey."

The sports drama will be the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name. The film saw Nani in the lead role, whose role will now be played by Shahid Kapoor. The film will also see Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur take on pivotal roles, and fans cannot wait for it to hit the big screens. The movie will be all about Arjun Talwar, who wishes to get back into the world of Cricket after he took a break from his career for 10 years. It also sees the character as a loving father, who wishes for his son to think of him highly and works hard to get into the Indian Cricket team and get a jersey for his son.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor