Shahid Kapoor Says Makers Of Dil Toh Pagal Hai Took 15 Takes For Le Gayi Song: My Hair...

Shahid Kapoor recently opened up and talked about his first job as a background dancer in Dil Toh Pagal Hai in 1997. The actor shared that the crew had to take 15 extra shots as he was not able to get the steps right. In an interview with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor disclosed that it took him way too long to synchronise due to his hair.

2 things you need to know

Shahid Kapoor began his career as a background dancer with Dil Toh Pagal Hai, followed by Taal.

He performed on the song titled Le Gayi featuring Karisma Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor recalls needing 15 retakes in Le Gayi song

Shahid Kapoor recalled why he had to take 15 retakes for the Le Gayi song in Dil Toh Pagal Hai and said, “So, the problem was my hair. Everybody had to go up and then go down. And my hair would take one second longer to settle and go down. They would keep looking and say, ‘Arey, kaun hai ye jo late aa raha hai (Who’s this who’s coming down late)?’ And then finally, it was me.”

(Shahid Kapoor recalls his background dancer days | Image: X)

The actor also shared he was extremely nervous about it and it was his "first job." "I was a student before that. And I had just done three months of Shaimaks (Shiamak Davar’s dance class) and he has three levels, right? So you do beginners, elementary, intermediate, and then you qualify. I was a beginner, but he put me in the intermediate class the minute he saw me because he liked my dancing. And right after that, he took me straight to shooting and said, ‘Come on, now you’ve to do this,'" Shahid added.

Shahid Kapoor on why he did not take money for Haider

During the same interview, Shahid Kapoor shared that he did not take any money for Haider and said, "I’m the only one who did it for free." The actor said that his remuneration was quite high and way beyond the budget of the film. "They couldn’t afford me. They said if they had to pay me, then the budget of the film wouldn’t get sanctioned because it was a very experimental subject. They really didn’t know if it would land at all but it was a very compelling kind of product to make and so I said, ‘Yeah, I will do it for free,'" he added.